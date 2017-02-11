Long Island Parents Arrested For Allegdly Whipping Son With Extension Cord, Police Say

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two Long Island parents are facing assault and child endangerment charges for allegedly whipping their 8-year-old son with an extension cord, Nassau County police said.
Oluwafeyi Faniyi, 30, and Olufemi Faniyi, 32, were arrested Monday at their Roosevelt home after a teacher at the boy’s school noticed injuries to the child’s back and arms, detectives said.
The boy also had old and new open cuts, police said.
The couple allegedly disciplined the boy for misbehaving by whipping him with an extension cord of some kind, police said.
The boy was treated at a local hospital and released to a family member.
The couple will be arraigned on charges of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.