Long Island Parents Arrested For Allegdly Whipping Son With Extension Cord, Police Say

February 11, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Long Island

ROOSEVELT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two Long Island parents are facing assault and child endangerment charges for allegedly whipping their 8-year-old son with an extension cord, Nassau County police said.

Oluwafeyi Faniyi, 30, and Olufemi Faniyi, 32, were arrested Monday at their Roosevelt home after a teacher at the boy’s school noticed injuries to the child’s back and arms, detectives said.

The boy also had old and new open cuts, police said.

The couple allegedly disciplined the boy for misbehaving by whipping him with an extension cord of some kind, police said.

The boy was treated at a local hospital and released to a family member.

The couple will be arraigned on charges of second-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia