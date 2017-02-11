Shoplifting Suspect Escapes From Police Custody In East Harlem While Handcuffed

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man escaped from police custody in East Harlem on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the man was suspected of shoplifting at a Duane Reade on East 102nd Street between Park and Madison avenues shortly before 12:330 p.m.
A security guard subdued the man until officers arrived. He was resisting arrest when officers put him in the back of a cruiser, then he escaped from the car with handcuffs on, police said.
Police could be seen going into nearby businesses throughout the day in search of the man, CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported.
“Mistakes happen. I think he was shoplifting, which I don’t know why you would run from the cops if you were just shoplifting… you’re not going to go to jail for like 20 years for that,” East Harlem resident Joseph Rodriguez said. “But running away from the cops is probably.”
“It’s crazy. I don’t know how he did that, but it is what it is, a lot of people doing crazy things out here now these days,” another woman said.
The suspect, described as a black man in his 20s about 5 feet 11 inches tall wearing all green, fled east on 102nd Street, then north on Park Avenue.