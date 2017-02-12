Storm Watch: Winter Storm Warning In Effect For Upstate NY | Latest Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Bruno Mars Performs ‘That’s What I Like’ At 2017 GRAMMYs

February 12, 2017 10:02 PM
Filed Under: Grammys

By Amanda Wicks

Bruno Mars brought his 24K Magic to the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Related: GRAMMY Winners 2017: See the Full List

Mars and his backing band The Hooligans performed his latest single “That’s What I Like,” and they brought a new level of swag to the GRAMMYs stage. The normally hyper-choreographed Mars kept things low key to match the sultry R&B song’s tone and stuck to the front of the stage.

But that doesn’t mean he kept things quiet. Dressed in a tracksuit, Mars let his hips do as much talking as his voice. “Let’s talk to the ladies for a second,” Mars said, breaking from the song for a moment to walk closer to the audience.

“You don’t think we can break it down for you on live TV?” he asked before he and two members of the Hooligans showed off their powerhouse vocals, and brought the passionate performance to an end.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia