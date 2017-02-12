GRAMMY Awards: Predictions, Nominees And How To Watch

Storm Watch: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sunday | Latest Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

February 12, 2017 8:35 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Sunday night, music’s biggest stars will take the stage for the 59th annual GRAMMY awards.

The 59th annual GRAMMY awards will take place this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT. The ceremonies will be hosted by James Corden, host of The Late Late Show, and will broadcast live on CBS.

This year’s show will feature live performances from some of the biggest names in music including Adele, The Weeknd, Metallica and Carrie Underwood.

As far as nominations go, Beyonce leads the pack this year with nine including “Album Of The Year” and “Song Of The Year.” Other artists hoping to take home the hardware include Ariana Grande (two nominations), Justin Bieber (four nominations), Drake (seven nominations) and Demi Lovato (one nomination).

Jeff Benjamin, senior editor at Fuse TV, stopped by CBS2 on Sunday to share some of his predictions ahead of the big night.
You can watch the performances and the winners live tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS2.
