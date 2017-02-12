ICE Memo: 40 Foreign Nationals Arrested In NYC Area Operations

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Nearly 40 foreign nationals were detained in Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in New York City, according to a memo released by organization.

“In a memo dated Saturday, February 11th, ICE claimed that these arrests were part of “routine, daily targeted operations” and noted that additional persons encountered during these operations would, “when appropriated [sic], arrested by ICE.” ICE has already confirmed operations in five other states last week,” the New York Immigration Coalition said in a statement released on Saturday.

As WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported, five people were arrested on Stated Island. Of those five, four were arrested in their homes and one person was arrested outside a courthouse, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reports.

While it’s unclear how many of those detained have criminal records, immigration advocates say the community is scared.

“They’re terrified, there’s complete panic,” Camille Mackler, of the New York Immigration Coalition, said.

Mackler said she’s spend the past few days calming down those who are worried, and combating misinformation.

According to the ICE memo, the operation “targeted public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, and individuals who have violated our nation’s immigration laws, including those who have re-entered the country after being deported and and immigration fugitives ordered deported by federal immigration judges.”

The actions has brought criticism from immigration activists in the area.

“We are horrified and angered by the ICE raids and activity in the greater New York area that has led to the arrest and detainment of 40 people,”Steve Choi, executive director of the New York Immigration Coalition said in a statement. “Shame on ICE for putting New York’s immigrant communities – four million strong – in a state of panic. These arrests do nothing but tear families apart, hobble our economies, and corrode the bonds of trust that tie our communities together – all under the false pretense of “public safety.”

A spokesperson for Homeland Security said ICE does not conduct raids that target aliens indiscriminately.