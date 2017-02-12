Police: Intoxicated LI Dad Swerves On Road With Daughter In Car

SELDEN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island man has been arrested after allegedly driving while intoxicated with his 12-year-old daughter in the car.
Suffolk County Police say Alan Bauser, 42, of Medford, was swerving as he was driving along North Ocean Avenue and Middle Country Road at around 11:35 p.m. on Saturday night.
Bauser was pulled over and was given a sobriety test, which police say he failed. Police say Bauser also admitted to abusing prescription medication.
Bauser’s 12-year-old daughter was also found in the back seat of the vehicle.
Police say Bauser’s daughter also had an order of protection against her father, which states Bauser is prohibited from abusing prescription medication while she was around.
Bauser is facing charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated under Leandra’s Law, Endangering the Welfare of a Child and 2nd-Degree Criminal Contempt, police said.
Bauser will appear in Central Islip court on Sunday.