FDNY: 14 Injured In Queens Building Fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Fourteen people were injured in a fire in Queens Sunday morning, authorities say.
According to the FDNY, the fire broke out in a basement of a building on Waldron Street in the Corona section at around 10 a.m.
Firefighters rushed to the scene, and got the blaze under control by around 10:30, officials said.
Officials say 14 people were injured, two seriously.
The two victims in serious condition were taken to North Shore Hospital for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing.