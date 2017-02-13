Wind Advisory In EffectForecast & Alerts | Traffic & Transit | Schools | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

2/13 CBS2 Monday Morning Weather Headlines

February 13, 2017 6:00 AM
By Matt DeLucia
CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Good morning! While yesterday’s wintry mess is gone, watch out for some icy spots out the door, especially in those NW ‘burbs. The much bigger story today will be the winds!

A High Wind Warning is up for the Jersey coast, while Wind Advisories have been posted elsewhere, including the city. Gusts in excess of 50 mph are possible, especially this morning. Winds will gradually lessen as we head into this evening. Some branches down and power outages are definitely possible, especially where ice has accumulated.

Highs will top out in the upper 30s, but it’ll feel more like the 20s the entire day. Still watching for the potential of another storm for midweek, but as of now the pieces do not look to come together. We’ll continue to watch, still plenty of time for things to change!

Bundle up and hold on to those hats today!

