50 People To Know: Leader Of Anti-Bullying Preschool GinaMarie Raimondo

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, we shine the 50 People to Know spotlight on GinaMarie Raimondo, who runs a preschool in Manalapan, New Jersey dedicated to anti-bullying and leadership.
Raimondo says it’s the only such school of its kind in the country. The theme of the school is mutual respect, a pretty simple lesson that she is passionate about spreading.
The school is called the Kickin’ It academy and provides young people with pre-school, after school, summer camp, mentoring and tolerance programs.