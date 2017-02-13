Storm Watch: Winter Storm Warning, Wind Advisory In Place For Parts Of Tri-State | School Closings & DelaysLatest Forecast | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

50 People To Know: Leader Of Anti-Bullying Preschool GinaMarie Raimondo

WCBS 880 Celebrates 50 Years Of Covering News In New York February 13, 2017 4:13 AM
Filed Under: 50 People To Know, GinaMarie Raimondo, Kickin' It Academy, WCBS 880 Anniversary

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — This week, we shine the 50 People to Know spotlight on GinaMarie Raimondo, who runs a preschool in Manalapan, New Jersey dedicated to anti-bullying and leadership.

Raimondo says it’s the only such school of its kind in the country. The theme of the school is mutual respect, a pretty simple lesson that she is passionate about spreading.

The school is called the Kickin’ It academy and provides young people with pre-school, after school, summer camp, mentoring and tolerance programs.

