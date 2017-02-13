NYC’s Best Spots For Bagel And Lox

By Deirdre Haggerty

New Yorkers know bagels. To find the best bagels and lox in New York City, a true consensus of the indigenous is necessary. Our top five spots are listed below, all with varying degrees of yummy.

Russ & Daughters

179 E Houston St.

New York, NY 10002

(212) 475-4880

www.russanddaughters.com

This bagel juggernaut of New York offers multiple options to enjoy the famous bagels and lox, offering up three NYC locations (The Café, The Shop, and a counter at The Jewish Museum), as well as nationwide shipping and catering.

Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company

Multiple Locations

The Brooklyn Bagel & Coffee Company serves the Chelsea neighborhood with delivery and has three locations in Astoria. The establishments are more than just a bagel shop, offering organic and gluten-free options and a cream cheese flavor of the week. But if it is bagels and lox you crave, you cannot do better than their Norwegian Salmon Lox spread.

Murray’s Bagels

500 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10011

For 10 years, Murray’s Bagels has been offering Greenwich Village traditional New York City bagels. Crispy and doughy where it needs to be, the bagels are among the finest the city has to offer. The bagels and lox won’t break the bank and will have you coming back for more.

Black Seed

Multiple Locations

The vast appeal of Black Seed’s hand-rolled dough is the fact the bagels are baked fresh in front of you in a wood-fired oven. The owners combine artisanal ingredients with New York style to create one amazing taste. A bagel and lox sandwich could be a bit pricey, but patrons declare it is well worth the cost.

Tompkins Square Bagels

Multiple Locations

www.tompkinssquarebagels.com

Tompkins offers delivery, which is ideal since lines are generally out the door. And if bagels and lox are on the agenda, opt for the pastrami lox, which “tastes just like pastrami in silky, smoked salmon form.”