Stringer Fines City Contractor $3.2 Million, Says It Cheated Workers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer on Monday accused a contract of scheming to cheat workers out of their wages while on city projects.
As WCBS 880’s Rich Lamb reported, Stringer said KS Contracting, a construction firm, cheated immigrant workers out of $1.2 million in prevailing wages. His office assessed $3.2 million in fines against the country.
“A check went out to an employee. That check would be cashed. That employee would be required to give that cash back to his or her supervisor, and KS Contracting would distribute the cash to all the workers on the jobsite – including those who were off the books,” Stringer said.
Stringer said the firm told the city it was paying $50 an hour. The real rate was close to $90 per day, he said.
Stringer’s fine assessment includes back wages and interest in civil penalties, and also bars KS Contracting from city or state work for five years.