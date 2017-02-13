Stray Voltage Shocks Dogs On West Village Sidewalk

DEVELOPING: National Security Adviser Michael Flynn Resigns | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

February 13, 2017 11:40 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several dogs – including an NYPD K9 – were shocked by electricity hidden under a sidewalk.

A West Village man was walking his dogs, Lola and Teddy, along West 10th Street on Saturday. Suddenly, the dogs started howling in pain.

The dogs had stepped on a charged utility cover buried under the pavement.

The effect is known as stray voltage – when a current electrifies something that is not meant to be charged.

“They started making these like agonizing screams like I’ve never heard from a dog before,” said dog owner Drew Macklin. “It’s totally scary, because when you walk down a sidewalk, you would never think that a concrete slab is, you know, electrified.”

Officers from a nearby police station heard the dog’s cries. A police K9 was also zapped.

Con Edison said salt mixed with melting snow is to blame. Salty water becomes a conductor and shocks the dogs’ bare paws.

The dogs are OK.

  1. Gabriella Carney says:
    February 14, 2017 at 12:23 am

    This is not the first time this has happened. People wear shoes to protect from that where dogs do not. However, Booties w/ rubber soles for dogs are a thing.

