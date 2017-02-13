Live: President Trump, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau News Conference | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Illegal Handguns Found In 2 Separate Incidents At LaGuardia Airport

February 13, 2017 1:51 PM
Filed Under: Crime, LaGuardia Airport, New York City, Port Authority Police

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were arrested in separate incidents Monday morning after Port Authority police say they carried illegal handguns into LaGuardia Airport.

David Deans, 23, of Texas, was arrested after police confiscated a loaded Smith and Wesson SD40VE 40-caliber pistol, 28 rounds of ammunition and 14-round high capacity magazines at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at around 5 a.m.

Several hours later, Ashley Freeman, of Michigan, was arrested at the Delta ticket counter after authorities found a Smith and Wesson revolver and five rounds of ammunition in her possession.

Both Freeman and Deans were charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Regular airport activity was not disturbed due to the arrests, police said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia