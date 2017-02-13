Illegal Handguns Found In 2 Separate Incidents At LaGuardia Airport

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were arrested in separate incidents Monday morning after Port Authority police say they carried illegal handguns into LaGuardia Airport.
David Deans, 23, of Texas, was arrested after police confiscated a loaded Smith and Wesson SD40VE 40-caliber pistol, 28 rounds of ammunition and 14-round high capacity magazines at the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at around 5 a.m.
Several hours later, Ashley Freeman, of Michigan, was arrested at the Delta ticket counter after authorities found a Smith and Wesson revolver and five rounds of ammunition in her possession.
Both Freeman and Deans were charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
Regular airport activity was not disturbed due to the arrests, police said.