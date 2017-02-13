CBS2_header-logo
Jerry Sandusky’s Son Jeffrey Charged With Child Sex Crimes

February 13, 2017 3:01 PM
Filed Under: Jeffrey Sandusky, Jerry Sandusky

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (CBSNewYork/AP) — One of Jerry Sandusky’s adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at $200,000. He’s currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Jeffrey Sandusky’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message. The district attorney’s office says it is about to release a statement.

WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos. The text messages were shared with the child’s father, who then contacted police, the report said.

A second child was also allegedly abused.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

