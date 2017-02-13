Non-Profit Uses Music To Treat Elderly Patients Fighting Cognitive Illnesses

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If there was a new drug that could lift the mood of people with Alzheimer’s and dementias, and at the same time calm them and make them more verbal it would rapidly become a billion dollar blockbuster.

As CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez explained, there is such a thing, but it’s not a drug at all. It’s music.

The effect music can have on people with dementia is nothing short of remarkable.

It’s different music for every person — music from their youth or their culture.

Now, a non-profit called Music And Memory is helping bring healing music to people with Alzheimer’s.

Adeline Leonforte loves music and loves to sing along to her i-Pod, but not just any music.

She told CBS2’s Dr. Gomez that she loves Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin.

Better yet, she said the music takes her back to happier times.

“It makes me feel like I’m in love. My husband, beautiful. I don’t like the music today,” she said.

The Cobble Hill Health Center in Brooklyn has been using personalized music playlists on tiny i-Pods for years to unlock the precious memories of residents with dementia, and other cognitive and physical challenges.

It’s the brainchild of Dan Cohen, founder of Music And Memory. His mission is to train elder care professionals all over the country in how to create and provide the personalized music that can make a world of difference.

“When people listen to music they love, their mood is going to be better, especially if you have dementia, advanced dementia, but hwen you hear music you love you come alive, you feel good, you interact, you’re more social. So it’s a big win for the person with dementia and for the family,” Cohen said.

Cuban born Anolfo Castelo has advanced dementia, and is mostly non-verbal. After a few minutes of listening to the music of his youth he started to move along to long forgotten Latin rhythms.

“Listening to music from his culture, Latin gives him life. He starts to move, makes eye contact, he’s there. Music gives him a sense of being. It’s personal, it’s yours, even with diagnosis. Something about the rhythm, the beat gets them moving the hands, the head, gets them mobile,” Elaine Gay explained.

Music And Memory wants the program in all 67,000 senior healthcare facilities in the country. It’s already standard care in a number of states.

Better yet, it’s the sort of thing that can be done at home, where most people with dementia are actually cared for.