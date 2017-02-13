CBS2_header-logo
Report: NYC Subway Delays Have More Than Doubled Over Last 5 Years

February 13, 2017 11:26 AM
subway delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — After a long period of improvement, the system’s reliability has dropped significantly, according to a New York Times report.

According to a review of data from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, subway delays have more than doubled over the last five years, jumping to more than 70,000 each month from about 28,000 per month in 2012, the Times reported. On some lines, trains arrive late to their final destination well over half the time.

Overcrowding, delays and breakdowns have become part of the drill for commuters like Peter Flemming of the Upper West Side, who says he leaves for work now at 5:30 a.m. every morning.

“I use to do it just to go to the gym in the morning, but now I do it just because I don’t want to get hit with the delays during the rush hour time,” Flemming said.

“It’s not reliable like it used to be, I’d look up times to see when it’s going to be there and it doesn’t arrive,” said another Upper West Side resident, who rides the C train.

John Raskin, executive director of the Riders Alliance, said more leadership and attention from Gov. Andrew Cuomo is needed.

“The governor is paying careful attention to these large projects like Second Avenue subway, but there is five and a half million people on the subway every day and we need the governor’s attention to what we are experiencing on our daily commute,” Raskin said.

The Daily News reported a $65 million cut in funding to the MTA was found buried deep in the governor’s proposed budget, and Raskin called that unacceptable.

“That’s going in the wrong direction when what we need is new attention and new funding to solve all these problems,” Raskin said.

Raskin is joining commuters and lawmakers in Albany to reverse it.

