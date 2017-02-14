Police Search For Bronx Nightclub Shooting Suspect

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD has identified a man wanted in connection to a shooting at a club in the Bronx earlier this year.
According to police, Travis Lesane, 28, shot a firearm several times at the Blu Lounge on Webster Avenue at around 3 a.m. on Jan 28.
A 21-year old man inside the club was hit in the torso, and another woman outside the club was hit in the leg, police said.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
An investigation is ongoing. A photo of Lesane can be viewed above.
The NYPD is asking for anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at wwww.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com, or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips remain confidential.