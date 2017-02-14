‘He Gave Me New Life:’ LI Heart Doctor Honored On Valentine’s Day

ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s a very special Valentine’s Day for some doctors and heart patients on Long Island.
On Tuesday, several heart patients at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn extended their gratitude to the doctors who helped them through trying times.
“Being able to honor the nurses and the staff and especially Dr. Petrossian, who saved my life,” Jessica, a 23-old-patient, told WCBS 880’s Mike Xiranachs.
For Dr. George Petrossian, this Valentine’s Day was a truly special one.
“To have her fully recover is really gratifying and remarkable,” Dr. Petrossian said.
Jessica said she wouldn’t be here without Dr. Petrossian, and that he’s become like family, adding he “gave me new life.”
There was nothing but love at this heartfelt ceremony.
“We’re a heart hospital, it’s Valentine’s Day so it doesn’t get any better than this,” Dr. Petrossian said. “It’s perfect.”