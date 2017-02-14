Ivanka Trump Posts Photo Seated At Oval Office Desk, Twitter Reacts

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Ivanka Trump is getting a strong reaction online after posting a photo of herself seated at the Oval Office desk while her father, President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, stood on either side of her.

The first daughter posted the picture on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with the message, “A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table!”

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! 🇺🇸🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/AtiSiOoho0 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 13, 2017

While the picture earned Trump plenty of kudos from supporters of her father on social media, others said she hadn’t earned the right to sit behind the desk.

Ivanka Trump sat next to Trudeau during a roundtable meeting with female executives from the U.S. and Canada on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference Monday, the two leaders also announced the creation of the United States-Canada Council for the Advancement of Women Business Leaders – Female Entrepreneurs, a partnership between the two nations focused on fostering job opportunities for women.

Wonderful meeting with Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau and a group of leading CEO's & business women from Canada🇨🇦and the United States🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Rxr31QpxMK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 13, 2017

“I am focused and you are focused on the important role women play in our economies,” Trump said to Trudeau in a news conference Monday. Trump said it was important to ensure the economy is a place where “women can work and thrive.”

Trudeau stressed that women have had to overcome barriers to succeed in business.

