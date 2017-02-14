Oyster Divers Rescued After Getting Marooned In Moriches Bay During Wind Stor

HAMPTON BAYS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Two Long Island oyster divers and a dog were rescued after they were marooned in Moriches Bay during Monday night’s violent wind storm.

It was pitch dark and bitter cold, but all in a night’s work for the first responders.

Stuck on a sandbar, Jimmy Launonen began to lose consciousness with his fishing buddy Noah Gorman and dog Reba by his side, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported.

“We were trying to push the boat out for about a half hour, but after that we realized that wasn’t happening,” Launonen recalled.

Half submerged, they finally called 911 as their boat drifted toward Pikes Beach.

“Pinpointed their location in the bay through our GPS system, the phone system, and was able to direct responders to where they were,” South Hampton Police Lt. Susan Ralph said.

“We were strobing, and they were able to see us from the shoreline,” Launonen said.

At the Eastport dock, restaurant patrons stopped eating.

“We were all inside Trumpets praying. Now we find out it’s a boat with people in it and a dog, our hearts were pounding,” owner Helen Fehr said.

“Noah said, ‘mom, I rubbed Jimmy’s feet. That’s how bad, that’s how worried I was about him that I rubbed his feet. Worried about hypothermia and frostbite,'” Gorman’s mother Eileen Mackey said.

Suddenly, Eastport Fire Rescue, the Coast Guard, Southampton police, Westhampton ambulance, East and Center Moriches fire and the Suffolk County Marine Bureau converged on the scene.

“More than 30, there were lights everywhere, the whole bay was lit up with lights. It was an amazing scene actually,” Launonen said.

“They’re all heroes,” Ralph added.

The two rescued men first told responders they were humiliated they had to call for help. The bay constable said if they waited any longer, it may not have been a happy ending.

Both the oyster divers and the dog Reba, a German short-haired pointer, were treated for hypothermia.