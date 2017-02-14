2/14 CBS2 Valentine’s Day Afternoon Weather Headlines

February 14, 2017 11:00 AM
By Justin Lewis 
A considerable treat is what we’ll call this Valentine’s Day after all those gusty winds we experienced yesterday. And despite a mix of sun and clouds, we’ll still manage to warm to nearly normal — enjoy it.
Tonight won’t be quite as chilly, with extra clouds into the overnight hours. And our distant northwest suburbs could see a little snow activity before sunrise, so watch out for any slick spots.
Tomorrow we’ll find ourselves sandwiched between two merging systems. It looks like we’ll be spared for the most part of the main body of precipitation, but the models are hinting at some rain and snow showers around the area through tomorrow evening. Temps will run a tad milder in the mid 40s, with blustery conditions into the afternoon.
As for Thursday, a colder air mass will fill in with blustery conditions and feels like temps stuck in the 20s.
