LI Man Searches For Owner Of 69-Year-Old Wedding Band Found At Train Station

February 14, 2017 11:10 AM
ROSLYN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — This Valentine’s Day, one Long Island man is searching for the owner of a gold wedding ring found at a Nassau County train station earlier this year.

After Joel Landstein parked his car at the Roslyn train station at the end of January, his son opened the passenger side door and found a simple gold wedding band with “1948” engraved on the inside, WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported.

Landstein said there are also four initials engraved inside the ring, along with what appears to be a date.

“The ring really has no value to it except the memories that it belongs to somebody,” Landstein said.

Landstein posted to his Facebook page asking for help finding the owner of the decades-old band earlier this month.

Landstein said he realizes someone could have just pocketed the ring, or left it there — but he’s determined to find the owner.

“We come from a good family, and anyone else in my family would have done this, you know?” Landstein said.

