2/15 CBS2 Wednesday Morning Weather Headlines

By Giorgio Panetta
CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Morning!
Temps will rise nicely by the day’s end, but we can also expect some passing rain drops and snowflakes in the mix. Skies will be party sunny to start the day but a strong northwest wind ushers in some lake-effect flakes down to the city. No accumulation is expected.
Despite the snow and rain chance, the temps will climb in the mid 40s! Afternoon high: 45°.
Thursday is colder and wind gusts return, so grab the heavier gear before heading out the door tomorrow.
