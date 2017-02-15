3 Wanted In Armed Bronx Restaurant Robbery, Authorities Say

LIVE SOON: President Trump, Israeli PM Netanyahu News Conference | Watch Live | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

February 15, 2017 10:46 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, Crime, New York City, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men in connection to an armed robbery of a restaurant in the Bronx earlier this month.

Authorities say two of the suspects entered Chinos Flavors on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 11 and demanded cash, while a third suspect kept watch outside.

Police say one of the men inside pulled out a firearm while the other broke open the register with a hammer and stole $300 in cash.

Authorities say the suspects also took off with a water pipe.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at http://www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

