3 Wanted In Armed Bronx Restaurant Robbery, Authorities Say

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for three men in connection to an armed robbery of a restaurant in the Bronx earlier this month.
Authorities say two of the suspects entered Chinos Flavors on East Tremont Avenue in West Farms around 8:20 p.m. on Feb. 11 and demanded cash, while a third suspect kept watch outside.
Police say one of the men inside pulled out a firearm while the other broke open the register with a hammer and stole $300 in cash.
Authorities say the suspects also took off with a water pipe.
