Where To Watch The 2017 Oscars In NYC: Viewing Parties, Trivia And More

February 15, 2017 5:50 AM
By Carly Petrone

Attention movie lovers! The 89th Annual Academy Awards hits the small screen on February 26. From viewing parties to Oscar-themed trivia nights, here are some of the best ways to celebrate in NYC. 

village pourhouse e1486995574337 Where To Watch The 2017 Oscars In NYC: Viewing Parties, Trivia And More

(credit: Village Pourhouse)

Village Pourhouse

64 3rd Ave.
New York, NY

Village Pourhouse is offering an optional open bar on Oscar night from 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Sip on wine, Bud Light drafts, and well cocktails for $40 and watch the awards ceremony on one of their 20 flat screen TVs. Nosh on their signature pretzel crusted chicken nuggets, death wings, and chicken n’ waffles. Guests will receive a ballot to cast their vote on winners for every category and the person with the most correct votes will get one free hour of open bar. Make sure to RSVP online to receive a free drink upon arrival. Click here for more details.

(credit: Syndicated)

(credit: Syndicated)

Syndicated

40 Bogard St.
Brooklyn, NY 11206

Syndicated in Brooklyn is hosting the ultimate Oscar party. Get your ticket for the dining room ($10) or the theater ($15) and enjoy custom cocktails during the ceremony. VIP booths ($150) are also available, which includes one bottle of champagne and chef’s choice of snacks for the table. Seats at the bar and drink rail are free, but limited to 40 people — so definitely grab a seat early! The party starts at 8:30 p.m. For more information and tickets, check their website.

bagatelle e1486995884432 Where To Watch The 2017 Oscars In NYC: Viewing Parties, Trivia And More

(credit: Bagatelle)

Bagatelle

One Little West 12th St.
New York, NY

If you’re in the meatpacking district, make your way to Bagatelle. This downtown hotspot will be hosting an Oscars viewing party starting at 7:30 p.m. Everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to win prizes throughout the night for picking the winners correctly. For more information, please check their website.

sushi roxx e1486995908257 Where To Watch The 2017 Oscars In NYC: Viewing Parties, Trivia And More

(credit: SUSHI ROXX)

SUSHI ROXX

120 E. 39th St.
New York, NY
212-726-9500

Starting February 22, you can watch professionally-trained dancers, singers, and actors at SUSHI ROXX perform songs from the Academy Award-nominated “La La Land.” Enjoy an interactive dining experience with a state-of-the-art AV and lighting system and sing along to hit songs from the film like John Legend’s “Start a Fire.” SUSHI ROXX will have you feeling like you’re a star while watching their staff perform as you eat. Hurry up and make your reservation because this special Oscar-themed rendition ends on March 4.

(credit: Grand Hyatt New York)

(credit: Grand Hyatt New York)

Grand Hyatt New York

109 E. 42nd St. at Grand Central Terminal
New York, NY 10017
646-213-6865

Toast to another exciting Oscar season over at New York Central inside the Grand Hyatt New York. They’ve created a special cocktail to honor Academy Award-nominated film “Florence Foster Jenkins.” Florence famously performed her Tableaux Vivants at the Commodore Hotel, which is now the location of Grand Hyatt New York. As a tribute, New York Central has created the gin based “Viva la Diva.” Made with gin, lime juice, muddled mint, simple syrup and served straight up in a martini glass, the “Viva la Diva” brings guests back to the era when Florence was a prominent NYC musical figure.

(credit: Videology)

(credit: Videology)

Videology

308 Bedford Ave.
Brooklyn, NY 11211
718-782-3468

Get your acceptance speech ready, because Videology is hosting an Oscars trivia night on February 19. Maggie Ross hosts this Academy Award-themed trivia night that will be filled with a clips round, a picture round, two general knowledge rounds, and a surprise round. So brush up on those record-breaking sweeps, selfies and speeches because the winning team gets a round of free drinks and their very own Oscar! The fun begins at 8 p.m.

