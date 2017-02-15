Co-Ed 5th Grade Basketball Team Allowed To Continue In Clark, N.J.

CLARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A co-ed Catholic Youth Organization basketball team in Clark, New Jersey will be able to continue its season after a controversial decision to shut them down.
As WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell reported, the Rev. Robert McBride called it vindication. The fifth grade girls will be allowed to play with the boys for the rest of the season.
The nine boys and girls had agreed they would play together or not at all.
“They’re wonderful kids, so we’re very, very proud,” McBride said.
The Archdiocese of Newark had originally ruled the co-ed team was out of bounds, but Cardinal Joseph Tobin reversed the ban.
“Even though there may have been mistakes made by the adults, that should never have been penalty issue for the boys and girls on the team,” said Jim Goodness, a spokesman for Tobin.
St. John’s will now continue its season.