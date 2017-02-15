Gov. Cuomo Announces Plans To Help Lower Property Taxes

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is proposing a first-ever plan to help lower local property taxes.
The proposal would give county executives the authority to convene meetings with municipal leaders for the purpose of finding ways to share expenses and lower costs and property taxes.
“It is the property taxes that have to come down and that will only happen when we force the local governments to work together and save money,” Cuomo said. “This would be the first time they would all be brought together to find out how to save money and find efficiencies.”
Under the governor’s proposal, the cost-sharing measures would be placed on the ballot for voters to decide.
“Every family has had to find out how to tighten their belt, why shouldn’t government have to find some economics,” Cuomo said.
The governor made the announcement on Long Island, which has the highest property taxes in the nation.
“You are chasing people from Long Island, young families cannot afford it,” Cuomo said.