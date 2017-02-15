Clifton, N.J. Rethinks Plan To Extend Dick Street After Residents Complain

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A name debate has erupted in Clifton, New Jersey – as one street is causing some confusion for visitors and even emergency workers.

But as CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, not everyone is wanting to make the change to end the dilemma.

First names pop up on Clifton streets. Among them are Howard Avenue, Wesley Street, Terry Street — and the street is causing the controversy, which is named Dick Street.

“It could be a whole lot worse than Dick Street, I’ll put it like that,” said Edwin Hernandez of Clifton.

Some residents on Ellsworth Street are not laughing, because they were told by the city their homes must shift and their street must change to become part of Dick Street , so as to clear up driver confusion.

Ellsworth exists in two different spots without connecting. Officials said a change clears it up for delivery people, police and others.

“So in looking at the map, it simply made sense to call it Dick Street, because it’s just a continuation of Dick Street,” said Clifton City Manager Dominick Villano.

Residents on what would become the extended Dick Street did not agree.

“I like living on Ellsworth — that’s where I live,” one woman said.

“People look at it as a joke,” added Kenneth Roman.

Roman does not like the name Dick Street. He and others complained, and Clifton city leaders listened.

City Manager Villano said he went back to the drawing board and found a solution hiding in plain sight right around the corner.

“In looking at the map again, I said, well, it makes sense to call it Katherine Ave., because it accomplishes the same,” Villano said. “It’s connected to Katherine Avenue.”

Villano said the only issue is that the street happens to be called “Dick.”

“Looking back, we could have called it Richard Street, and we wouldn’t be having this conversation,” he said.

Roman said he is fine with his street becoming part of Katherine Avenue.

The name change to Katherine Avenue is expected to be finalized Tuesday at the next Clifton City Council meeting.