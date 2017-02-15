Laverne Cox Gives CBS2’s Dana Tyler A Sneak Peak At Her Role In ‘Doubt’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The new court drama “Doubt,” starring Katherine Heigl and Elliot Gould, premieres Wednesday night on CBS at 10 p.m.

Ahead of the debut, CBS2’s Dana Tyler sat down with yet another of the show’s big stars, Laverne Cox, who’s not only embarking on a new role, she may be making television history in the process.

“It seems like such a long time coming,” she told Tyler.

Two years ago, Cox auditioned for the role attorney Cameron Wirth. As one of the first transgender actresses to play a series-regular role as a transgender character, she’s breaking broadcasting ground.

Her big break came as an inmate in the Netflix series “Orange Is The New Black.”

“Cameron is very, very different than Sophia,” Cox said.

In her new role, she plays an attorney who’s very dedicated to her often troubled clients.

The show centers around the lawyers at a boutique law firm, also including Heigl and Dule Hill, who are not only balancing their clients’ dramas, but many of their own as well.

“The writers on ‘Doubt’ have created some very beautiful story lines,” Cox said.

Some of those beautiful story lines, she said, have even been based on her own love life.

“It was really intense and beautiful to get to play these scenes that I lived in real life,” Cox said.

And even more rewarding, sharing those personal stories with viewers.

“I hope everyone across American will watch and laugh and cry, and hopefully it inspires us to think critically about our justice system,” she said.

“Doubt” is set in New York City. Cox said the producers really wanted the show to look like how New York feels, with a lot of diversity and energy.

Cox grew up in Mobile, Alabamaa, but she’s a New Yorker. She went to Marymount Manhattan College, lives here part time and has a twin brother who lives in Brooklyn.

You can tune in to the premiere of “Doubt” on CBS at 10 p.m., followed by CBS2 News At 11.