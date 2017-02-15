Nets Squander Season-High From Lopez In Close Loss To Milwaukee

NEW YORK (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points in his final game before making his All-Star debut, Greg Monroe added 25 and the Milwaukee Bucks sent the Brooklyn Nets to the break on a 14-game skid with a 129-125 victory Wednesday night.

Khris Middleton finished with 20 points in his strongest game since returning from a ruptured left hamstring that forced him to miss the first 50 games. He made four free throws in the final 19 seconds as the Bucks won their third straight.

Monroe was 12 for 16 from the field after going 12 for 15 on Monday in a victory over Detroit. He has two straight 20-point games after just one previously this season.

Brook Lopez scored a season-high 36 points for the Nets. They have lost 16 straight at home.

The Bucks led 95-82 after a 33-point third quarter, but Spencer Dinwiddie scored 15 of his season-high 19 in the fourth and the Nets got within two a few times. But Antetokounmpo, voted to start Sunday in New Orleans, had a basket with 47 seconds to play before Middleton closed it out from the line.

Bucks: Michael Beasley scored 14 points, and Matthew Dellavedova and Tony Snell each had 10. — The Bucks beat the Nets for the eighth straight time.

Nets: The Nets open the second half with an eight-game road trip and don’t play at Barclays Center again until March 12. They haven’t won in Brooklyn since Dec. 26. — Trevor Booker scored 18 off the bench.

Middleton played about 18 minutes a game in his first three games but played 26 on Wednesday. Coach Jason Kidd said before the game the Bucks would determine his status over the next week.

“We’ll talk about his minutes, we’ll talk about starting, we’ll talk about all that fun stuff over the break,” Kidd said.

Jeremy Lin, who hasn’t played since straining his left hamstring on Dec. 26, returned to full practice Tuesday. He’s expected to play Feb. 24 at Denver in the Nets’ first game after the All-Star break.

“You can see his impact right off the bat and it was only an hour and 15 minute practice,” coach Kenny Atkinson said. “But we felt it and that’s good for all of us, all of our morale right now, our confidence that he’s on the verge of coming back. And he’s anxious to come back and help the team.”

Tennis player Genie Bouchard watched from a courtside seat after keeping her word to a fan who asked for a date on Twitter if the Patriots won the Super Bowl. The Canadian star was in New York on Wednesday for ceremonies tied to the “Sports Illustrated” swimsuit issue, in which she appears

Bucks: Host Utah on Feb. 24. The Jazz have won five of the last six meetings, including a 104-88 victory on Feb. 1.

Nets: Feb. 24 in Denver to start an eight-game trip.

