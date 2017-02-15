Congress To Continue Investigation On Russian Influence During 2016 Election

MOSCOW (CBSNewYork/AP) – U.S. intelligence agencies and Congress will continue to investigate Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election, even after President Donald Trump fired his national security adviser for providing inaccurate accounts of his contacts with the Russian ambassador last year.

Democrats argue that an independent investigation is the best way to get answers about the Trump administration’s ties to Russia. But Republican leaders continue to refuse to consider this option and say the three congressional investigations underway are enough.

Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned late Monday. The White House said he misled Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

In a resignation letter, Flynn said he gave Pence and others “incomplete information” about his calls with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. The vice president, apparently relying on information from Flynn, initially said the national security adviser had not discussed sanctions with the Russian envoy, though Flynn later conceded the issue may have come up.

In the letter, he also blamed “the fast pace of events” during the presidential transition for causing him to “inadvertently leave out key details of phone calls with the Russian ambassador prior to inauguration.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said there was “exhaustive and extensive questioning” of Flynn on multiple occasions over his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., and the Justice Department informed the White House on Jan. 26 about Flynn’s conversations during the transition.

Spicer said Tuesday that Flynn either mislead Vice President Mike Pence and others, or forgot “critical details” about his call with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S., creating “a critical mass and an unsustainable situation.”

“The real scandal here is that classified information is very illegally given out by “intelligence” like candy,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Very un-American!”

Trump also took a jab at Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” Trump said on Twitter Wednesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has denied reports of intercepted phone calls between Russian intelligence officials and members of Trump’s presidential campaign.

The New York Times said that the Russians made contact with Paul Manafort, who briefly served as Trump’s campaign chairman. Current and former U.S. officials interviewed by the Times declined to identify other Trump associates contacted by the Russians.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, pointed to the anonymity of the sources, saying that the reports “are not based on any facts, do not point to actual facts.”

