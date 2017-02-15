2/14 CBS2 Wednesday Afternoon Weather Headlines

By Justin Lewis
We’re looking at some cloud cover this afternoon with passing rain and snow showers; the snow showers will be more reserved for our northwest suburbs where a quick coating is possible. As for temps, they’ll easily be 5° warmer than yesterday — mid to upper 40s.
It will be blustery tonight as we find ourselves on the backside of an intensifying low to our north and east. It will be much colder, too, with wind chills falling through the 20’s and into the teens by daybreak.
Tomorrow will feature gusty winds with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs tomorrow will be nearly 10° colder in the upper 30’s, but because of the wind, it will only feel like the 20s.
As for Friday, we’re still looking at blustery conditions, but it will be sunnier with a high in the upper 30’s to nearly 40°.