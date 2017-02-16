Roughly 676,000 Britax Strollers Recalled Due To Fall Risk

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – More than a half million Britax strollers have been recalled.
The recall covers roughly 676,000 Britax B-Agile and BOB Motion Strollers sold at Babies R Us, buy buy Baby, Target and Amazon.com, among other vendors.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the strollers are being recalled due to a fall risk. A damaged receiver mount on the stroller can disengage, the CPSC said.
Britax is offering free repair kits to resolve the issue.
For more information about the recall, click here. You can also call Britax customer service at 1-844-227-0300. You can also send an email to stroller.recall[at]britax.com. For instructions on how to remedy the problem, click here. For a list of frequently asked questions, click here.
The following model numbers are covered by the recall:
B-Agile:
S01298600, S01298700, S01635200, S02063600, S02063700, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S03803400,
S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04144700, S04144800,
S04144900, S04145000, S04183700, S04183800, S04184000, S04281200, S04281300, S04402800, S04437700,
S04628500, S04884200, S04884300, S04884400, S04884500, S04975600, S04978900, S05060600, S05260200,
S05511600, S05511700, S865800, S865900, S874300, S874400, S874500, S877200, S890100, S896000, S896200,
S896600, S907200, S907300, S907400, S907500, S907600, S910200, S910300, S910400, S910500, S912300, S914300,
S914500, S914700, S914900, S915200, S915400, S917400, S921800, S921900, S923700, U341763, U341764, U341782,
U341783, U341825, U341826, U341828, U341X82, U34X782, U361763, U361818, U361819, U361825, U391875,
U451835, U451837, U451841, U461763, U461764, U461782, U461783, U461825, U461826, U461828, U471818,
U471819, U491842, U491843, U491844, U491908, U491909, U491910, U511875, U511877, U551835, U551837,
U551841, U551861, U551862, U551863, U551864, U551865, U551905, U551906, U691878, U691879, U691881,
U691882, U691884, U691904, U691905, U721895, U721896
BOB Motion:
S888600, S890200, S890300, S890400, S890500, S909700, S910600, S910700, S910800, S910900, S912600, U391820,
U391821, U391822, U481820, U481821, U481822, U501820, U501821, U501822, U501907