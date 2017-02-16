CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Brooklyn Burglars Break Window, Steal Pain Medication

February 16, 2017 7:30 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for two men wanted in connection to a burglary in Brooklyn earlier this week.

Police say the two men broke a window and entered the Cherry Valley Marketplace on Crescent Street in East New York at around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 12.

Once the burglars were inside the store, police say they proceeded to steal several boxes of cold and pain medication before fleeing the scene in a red minivan driven by a third suspect.

Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed above.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 577-TIPS, logging on to their website at www.NYPDCrimeStoppers.com or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and entering TIP577. Tips can remain anonymous.

 

