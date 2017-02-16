CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Brooklyn Burglars Break Window, Steal Pain Medication

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for two men wanted in connection to a burglary in Brooklyn earlier this week.
Police say the two men broke a window and entered the Cherry Valley Marketplace on Crescent Street in East New York at around 4:45 a.m. on Feb. 12.
Once the burglars were inside the store, police say they proceeded to steal several boxes of cold and pain medication before fleeing the scene in a red minivan driven by a third suspect.
Surveillance video of the suspects can be viewed above.
