Seen At 11: Get Fit While You Sit With The ‘No Workout-Workout’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Imagine getting in shape, burning calories, and bashing cellulite by doing nothing.

As CBS2’s Alex Denis reported, long hours at the gym may be a thing of the past thanks to the ‘no workout-workout.

Denis worked her arms, legs, back and core while lying on the floor in a special suit, fought cellulite by just sitting down, and burned calories by zipping her way into an infrared sauna.

“And in this contraption I’m burning calories. Lot’s of them,” Dr. Svetlana Kogan explained.

The technology is finally here — in high and low tech form — to help us get in shape and lose weight with minimal or no effort.

“What you’re going to experience is muscle stimulation on all levels,” Ildi Pekar Managing Director, Michelle Rosado said.

The latest apparatus is said to provide whole body muscle stimulation.

Muscle stim is not a new concept, but this one claims to work about 90 percent of major muscle grouped faster than you could at the gym.

“We use a 20 minute workout which equals to an hour-and-a-half of conventional training,” Rosado said.

Movement does enhance the no workout-workout, but it’s short and sweet with a big payoff in dropped inches.

“I don’t really have a lot of time to run around fightING cellulite, but sitting was exactly my speed,” Bryce Gruber said.

Gruber sat on something called “Sweet Cheeks.” The claim is that a daily 30-minute sit on the intensely textured mat will increase circulation and help get rid of cellulite.

“You’re not going to fit differently in your jeans, you are going to have a smoother silhouette,” Gruber said.

Dr. Jame Heskett uses them in her office.

“Why not sit on something that counteracts sitting all the time?” she said.

But she also warned against dismissing the value of a workout.

“It does too much for your mental health, it does too much for your physical health,” she said.

The no-workout is courtesy of an infrared sauna, Dr. Svetlana Kogan said it’s an important part of her practice.

“Right now this very narrow spectrum of far infrared light is penetrating deep into your tissues,” she explained. “It’s really about the cardiac output, the improved metabolism, and the lymphatic drainage and detox.”

Dr. Kogan said those benefits can help keep weight off with continued use.

Prices for the electric stim and infrared sauna are about $85 or less if you do a series. The sweet cheeks mat costs about $100.