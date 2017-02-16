CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter […]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the […]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station […]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State […]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. […]

Lawmakers Call For Legislation To Get Chemicals Out Of Long Island Water

February 16, 2017 9:34 PM
Filed Under: Long Island Water, Long Island Water Chemicals, Sophia Hall

LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — State lawmakers are calling for legislation to clean up the water on Long Island.

As WCBS 880’s Sophia Hall reported, the man-made chemical 1,4-dioxane – which is listed by the Environmental Protection Agency as a “probable carcinogen” — was found in nearly all the water districts on Long Island.

Meanwhile, Democratic state senators said the chemical hexavalent chromium – also known as the Erin Brockovich chemical – has been found during testing.

State Sens. Todd Kaminsky (D-Rockville Centre), John Brooks (D-Massapequa), Democratic Conference Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers), and Democratic Policy Group Chair Daniel Squadron (D-Brooklyn) are sponsoring bills they said would unpoison the well.

“The bill that I have is very simple. It will require the Department of Health to come up with a specific regulation for 1,4-dioxane,” Kaminsky said. “Right now, it is treated in the catch-all category. There is no specific regulation for 1,4-dioxane, event hough it is not like any other chemical.”

Another bill would regulate hexavalent chromium, and the senators said they want more testing for lead in the water done in schools and day care facilities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia