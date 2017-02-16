Man Pulls Machete In Attempted Dunkin’ Donuts Robbery, Police Say

SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say pulled a machete in an attempted robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island earlier this week.
Nassau County police say the masked man entered a Dunkin’ Donuts on Merrick Road in Seaford on Wednesday around 9:12 p.m., took out a machete and demanded cash from an employee.
Police say the man fled after the cashier told him there was no money in the register.
Nassau County police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, a black hat and black gloves.
Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS. Calls will remain anonymous.