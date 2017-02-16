Man Pulls Machete In Attempted Dunkin’ Donuts Robbery, Police Say

February 16, 2017 8:29 AM
Filed Under: Crime, Long Island, Nassau County Police, Seaford

SEAFORD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say pulled a machete in an attempted robbery at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Long Island earlier this week.

Nassau County police say the masked man entered a Dunkin’ Donuts on Merrick Road in Seaford on Wednesday around 9:12 p.m., took out a machete and demanded cash from an employee.

Police say the man fled after the cashier told him there was no money in the register.

Nassau County police say the suspect was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, black and white sneakers, a black hat and black gloves.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 244-TIPS. Calls will remain anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia