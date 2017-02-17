3 To See At ACC: Meet Ruby, Marvel Girl & Trumpet

New York (CBSNewYork) CBSNewYork.com and 1010 WINS have teamed up with Animal Care Centers of New York City to let you know about some of the adoptable animals looking for loving homes in the city’s shelters, and, where ACC’s mobile adoption units are headed with even more great pets.

This week, we’re featuring Ruby, Marvel Girl & Trumpet. Plus, ACC’s Valentine’s adoption special continues! Through February 19th, the adoption fee for cats, dogs and rabbits six months and older is only $14!



Marvel Girl (A1102947 – photo above) Marvelous Marvel Girl is as friendly as she is beautiful. Meet this curious yet mellow kitty, who’s about three years old, at ACC’s Manhattan Care Center, 326 E. 110th Street.

Ruby (A1103025) Looking for a jewel of a dog? Meet sweet, relaxed Ruby at ACC’s Staten Island Care Center, 3139 Veterans Road West. This petite (she’s about 35 pounds), approximately five-year-old girl got along well with another dog in her previous home, and we hear she even enjoys baths!

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is the only open-admissions animal shelter in New York City and takes in approximately 30,000 animals every year. ACC’s three Care Centers in Manhattan (326 East 110th Street), Brooklyn (2336 Linden Boulevard), and Staten Island (3139 Veterans Road West) are open for adoptions 12pm-8pm Monday thru Friday, and 10am-6pm Saturdays and Sundays.

Trumpet (A1092037) “This light ginger girl is a bundle of energy, rearranging her toys and belongings like a seasoned home decorator,” notes an ACC volunteer. “But she really comes to life during her time out of the kennel, when she spends most of her time exploring and perfecting her binky routine for the next Bunny Olympics. That is, until she’s ready to settle down for some serious head pets.” Meet Trumpet, who’s about 16 months old, at ACC’s Brooklyn Care Center, 2336 Linden Boulevard.

If you’re interested in one of the animals featured here, email ACC’s Adoption team at adoption@nycacc.org with the animal’s name and “A#”, or head directly to the Care Center where the animal is located. Please note, animals featured here may already be placed by the time you arrive, but there are hundreds of great cats, dogs, and rabbits looking for loving homes every day! You can view available animals online, and at the Care Centers, ACC Adoption Counselors will help you find the best match.

You can also meet your new best friend at ACC’s Mobile Adoption Center, which travels throughout the city. (Note: dates and locations are subject to change. Information will be updated as quickly as possible. Also check http://nycacc.org/Events.htm)

This week’s mobile adoption events:

February 18, 12pm-4pm: Pet Health Store, 473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024

473 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10024 February 18, 11am-3pm: Petco Bensonhurst, 2601 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223

2601 86th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11223 February 19, 12pm-4pm: Petland Discounts, 340 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475

340 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY 10475 February 19, 11am-3pm: Petco Marine Park, 2343 Utica Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11234

ACC’s next foster orientations:

Tuesday, February 21, 7pm-9pm: ACC Headquarters , 11 Park Place, Suite 805, New York, NY 10007

, 11 Park Place, Suite 805, New York, NY 10007 Tuesday, February 28, 7pm-9pm: ACC Headquarters, 11 Park Place, Suite 805, New York, NY 10007

Sign up at http://nycacc.org/Foster.htm

To adopt an animal, you must have a valid photo ID, be 18 years of age or older, and bring proof of current address. ACC adoptions include vaccinations, spay/neuter, a pre-registered microchip, an identification tag, a collar, and a certificate for a free initial exam at a participating veterinarian.

For more information, visit http://www.nycacc.org/Adopt.htm.