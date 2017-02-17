Report: Multiple Teams Interested In Dealing For Derrick Rose

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Could the Derrick Rose era with the Knicks soon be over?

Multiple teams view the point guard as a potential trade target, ESPN reported Friday, citing league sources. The report did not name the interested teams, which figure to be playoff contenders in need of backcourt depth.

The trade deadline is Thursday.

Rose is in the final year of the five-year, $94 million contract he signed with the Bulls in 2012. The Knicks acquired the former MVP in a trade last summer in exchange for center Robin Lopez and point guards Jerian Grant and Jose Calderon. But Rose has not been the difference-maker the front office had hoped for. He is averaging 15.5 points per game — and 19 points over the last four contests — but he has been a defensive liability and his 4.5 assists per game rank just 45th in the league.

The Knicks, meanwhile, are 23-34 and in 12th place in the Eastern Conference.

“I like being here, but (you) never know what could happen,” Rose said Wednesday. “My job is to come in and play as hard as I can.”

Rose’s salary — $21.3 million — could be a roadblock in striking a deal because the Knicks’ trading partner would have to come close to matching that amount in the players it would send to New York.

There also have been trade rumors swirling for weeks about Carmelo Anthony. The Knicks have reportedly contacted the Cavaliers, Celtics and Clippers to gauge their interest. The 10-time All-Star has a no-trade clause that he would have to waive.