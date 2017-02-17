NYC Food Truck Lunch: Grilled Steak Salad Bowl From Meatoss

Perry, the founder of New York Street Food, brings you his latest review on New York City street food.

Last fall a curiously-named new food truck showed up around the corner from our office, at the regular food truck spot on Broadway between 55th & 56th St. It’s called Meatoss, which makes us wonder if they actually toss meat or were going more for something like Meatos (rhymes with Cheetos). We weren’t able to get to the bottom of the name, but we’re more interested in the food than the name of the truck anyway.

We’ve been trying to eat healthier lately, so the presence of a salad bowl on the Meatoss menu was welcome. The salad bowl was $9 and we added steak for $3. The other options were chicken thighs or chorizo for $2 each.

One thing that sets Meatoss apart is their use of a professional Brazilian churrasco grill to cook the meats. The food is grilled on skewers surrounded by heat, which makes the cooking more uniform, and keeps more of the juices (and flavor) inside the meat.

We must say the steak was delicious. It was cooked to medium (pink) and was very tender. No chewy steak here. There were eight or nine (we lost count) thick slices of steak with very little fat on them. The steak was topped with chimichurri, a South American mix of herbs, garlic, onions and red peppers that went very well with the beef, which can stand up to such strong flavors.

Underneath the steak was a cornucopia of healthy food. We found sliced beets, corn, quinoa, roasted red peppers, black olives, pickles, tomatoes and lettuce.

All of the salad ingredients were cool, crisp and fresh. If this is what healthy eating is like, sign us up! If you’re not as health-conscious as we’re trying to be lately, other menu options are either a baguette or a platter. The platters are a little pricier, but come with french fries and coleslaw.

Overall, lunch at Meatoss was very good. There was tons lean, tender beef, a tasty chimichurri sauce, and all those fresh veggies. How can you go wrong?

You can find Meatoss on Twitter here, on Facebook here, and their website is here.