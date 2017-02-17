Yankees’ Tyler Austin To Miss At Least 6 Weeks With Foot Fracture

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s already bad news for one of the Baby Bombers.
Yankees first baseman/outfielder Tyler Austin will miss at least six weeks with a small fracture in his left foot, manager Joe Girardi said Friday.
An MRI revealed the fracture after Austin fouled a ball off his foot earlier this week. Austin, 25, is no longer in contention for the Opening Day roster, WFAN’s Sweeny Murti reported.
Austin was expected to compete against Greg Bird and Chris Carter for the starting first baseman job, although Bird is considered the front-runner.
A 13th-round draft choice in 2010, Austin made his big league debut last August, homering in his first at-bat. Over 31 games, he batted .241 with five home runs and 12 RBIs.
Girardi also announced outfielder Mason Williams will miss two weeks with inflammation in his left knee.
Williams, a fourth-round pick in 2010, played in 29 major-league games in 2016, batting .296 with no homers and two RBIs. He is battling for a bench spot on the Opening Day roster.