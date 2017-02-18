Two Dozen People Arrested When Police Raid Brooklyn Motorcycle Club

February 18, 2017 11:06 PM
Filed Under: Brooklyn, God's Only Demons Motorcycle Club, Gowanus, Samantha Liebman

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two dozen people were arrested when police raided a Brooklyn motorcycle club Saturday morning.

A tip led police to the God’s Only Demons Motorcycle Club on Butler Street in Gowanus around 5 a.m., 1010 WINS’ Samantha Liebman reported.

“I saw a couple of cop cars and I saw dogs through my window. There were cops all over the place, all the way down,” one neighbor said. 

Police arrested 24 people and seized several guns.

Another neighbor said he knows there was a murder in front of the club a few years ago, but he hasn’t heard much from the place since it’s an after hours establishment.

“I mean you’ll hear them revving their bikes and things, but it’s nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.

There was no word on who was arrested or what charges they may face.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia