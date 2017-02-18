New Bill Requires NYC Landlords To Clearly Show Address On Buildings

February 18, 2017 10:31 AM
NEW YORK (CBSnewYork) — For first responders, seconds count, and visible building address numbers are a big help.

Now, a new bill will require landlords to clearly mark their building with an address number legible from the sidewalk, WCBS 880’s Myles Miller reported.

The bill was originally introduced by Manhattan Borough President Gail Brewer in 2014, but didn’t gain traction, Myles reported.

“Men and women of FDNY respond on a daily basis and a key opponent of responding quickly and accurately to calls is ability of responding of arriving onsite and determining the proper location of the emergency,” Brewer said.

A 2010 study found that nearly half of building in Manhattan’s commercial corridors don’t have a number visible from the street.

  1. Yousef Al-Khattab says:
    February 18, 2017 at 11:12 am

    It is about time!

