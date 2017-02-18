3 Saved From Burning Car In Fiery DWI Crash On Long Island

February 18, 2017 11:22 AM
Filed Under: DWI, Islip Terrace, Long Island

ISLIP TERRACE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Suffolk County police rescued three people from a burning car in Islip Terrace early Saturday morning.

Police say Jon Moser, 27, of Shirley was intoxicated when he crashed his 2008 Nissan sedan carrying two other passengers into a concrete divider on the Craig B. Gariepy Avenue and Sunrise Highway North Service road at around 3:36 a.m.

Officers responding to the crash, along with the help of an unidentified Good Samaritan, managed to pull Moser, along with passenger John Alver, 21, of Mastic, and Richard Weaver, 24, from the vehicle, which police say caught fire after the crash.

Moser, Alver and Weaver were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Moser was charged with Driving While Intoxicated.

