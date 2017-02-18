LI Firefighters Rescue Starving Cat Trapped In Storm Drain

BAYPORT, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Long Island authorities came to the rescue of a cat stuck in a storm drain in Suffolk County on Friday afternoon.

According to the Suffolk County SPCA, employees from Vitamin World in Bayport contacted the Bayport Fire Department after discovering the cat struggling in a storm drain 25 feet underground.

Members of the SPCA accompanied up to 15 firefighters who helped free the starving cat from the tightly-confined space, authorities said.

Firefighter Chris Gallo, who traveled down the drain to retrieve the cat, was transported to a local hospital after being bitten by the animal during the rescue, authorities said.

The cat was uninjured.

