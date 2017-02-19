Small Plane Crashes In Bayonne, New Jersey; At Least 1 Injured

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A small plane went down Sunday morning in Bayonne, New Jersey, officials said.
The Bayonne Office of Emergency Management said the plane crashed on Avenue E between 41st and 42nd streets, and advised the public to avoid the area.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was a Piper PA-28.
Bayonne police said at least one person was injured, and that person was the pilot. Crews were trying to get him out late Sunday morning.
Photos taken at the scene showed parts of the plane scattered around a residential block with police and fire crews surrounding them.
Further details on the crash were not immediately available.