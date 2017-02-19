‘Lego Batman’ Dominates U.S. Box Office, ‘The Great Wall’ Falls Short

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The Dark Knight has dominated the box office for the second week in a row.
The ‘Lego Batman Movie’ banked $34.2 million this President’s Day holiday weekend, securing its spot at number one.
Universal’s “Fifty Shades Darker,” came in second, raking in $21 million.
The most expensive film ever made in China and with a budget of $150 million, “The Great Wall” was intended to prove that the world’s no. 2 movie marketplace could produce Hollywood-sized blockbusters of its own. Though it ran up $171 million in ticket sales in China, “The Great Wall” pulled in $18.1 million in its North American debut over Presidents Day weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday.
Slammed by critics, “The Great Wall” didn’t measure up to its initial ambitions. It was produced by Legendary Entertainment, which has since been acquired by Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group. The film, directed by Zhang Yimou, originated with an idea by Legendary chief executive Thomas Tull, who exited the company last month.
Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers also are included. Final four-day domestic figures will be released Tuesday.
1. “The Batman Lego Movie,” $34.2 million ($21.5 million international).
2. “Fifty Shades Darker,” $21 million ($43.7 million international).
3. “The Great Wall,” $18.1 million ($19 million international).
4. “John Wick: Chapter 2,” $16.5 million ($15.6 million international).
5. “Fist Fight,” $12 million.
6. “Hidden Figures,” $7.1 million ($7.3 million international).
7. “Split,” $7 million ($8.9 million international).
8. “A Dog’s Purpose,” $5.6 million.
9. “La La Land,” $4.5 million ($31.7 million international).
10. “A Cure for Wellness,” $4.2 million ($4.5 million international).
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)