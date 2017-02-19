Man Shot, Killed By Police After Bushwick Deli Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Officers shot and killed a robbery suspect in Bushwick, Brooklyn early Sunday, police said.
As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reported, police said it started when the man took out his gun and robbed the Garden Deli, a bodega at Irving Avenue and Starr Street in Brooklyn. Police were called to the scene around 12:40 a.m., and found the man walking down Starr Street, 1010 WINS’ Roger Stern reported.
“The officers gave verbal commands and engaged the suspect in front of 169 Starr St. The suspect had a black firearm in his hand, and raised it toward the officers,” said NYPD Chief of Patrol Terry Monahan.
The officers fired at the suspect and struck him multiple times, police said.
Cellphone video captured the chaotic scene moments after the shots went off.
The suspect was pronounced dead at Woodhull Medical Center, police said.
“My family lives here. My mom lives here. What if something go around in the house – like, it’s not safe,” one woman said at the scene.
Police released a photo of the gun they recovered, which was believed to be a pellet gun.
Authorities have not released the name of the man who was shot dead.