WATCH: Car Plows Into Bronx Mini-Mart, Almost Crushing Customer

February 19, 2017 11:51 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A car plowed into a Bronx mini-mart, nearly crushing a customer.

Surveillance video shows the vehicle crashing through a Mobil Mart in the Grand Concourse section as a customer reaches for an item inside.

The customer managed to wiggle out of the debris, CBS2 reported.

First responders arrived on the scene within minutes, and the store owner said the customer was able to walk to the ambulance.

The crash left behind a lot of damage and shattered glass.

“We have to get somebody professional to clean it up. We are going to close for now to make sure…everything cleaned up right,” the owner told CBS2.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

