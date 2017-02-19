3 Suspects Wanted In Armed Robbery Of Clinton Hill Cellphone Store

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police on Sunday were searching for three suspects who robbed a cellphone store at gunpoint in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.
Around 5:40 p.m. this past Thursday, three unknown suspects walked into a T-Mobile store at 436 Myrtle Ave. and displayed a gun, police said.
The suspects detained store employees in the back of the store and took an unknown number of cellphones as well as cash, police said.
The suspects fled in a light-colored sport-utility vehicle headed south on Waverly Avenue, police said.
The suspects were described as black males between the ages of 25 and 40, between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet tall.
Police have released surveillance photos and video.
